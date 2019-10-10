SEATTLE — The Politician is a comedy-drama-slash-political-satire 8-episode original series from Netflix. It follows the story of Payton Hobart (portrayed by Ben Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, who has known that he was destined to be the President of the United States since he was seven-years-old. He just has to endure the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School.

Broadway actress, Laura Dreyfuss, portrays McAfee, Payton's unofficial Campaign Manager and Rahne Jones makes her on-screen debut as Skye,

The two actresses sit down with Margaret to discuss their new series, how they joined the cast, and more.

The Politician is available for streaming on Netflix.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.