SEATTLE — Minda Harts is a "Career Revolutionary." She's the founder of Memo LLC, a career development company for women of color, an Adjunct Professor at NYU's Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, and a Podcaster with her weekly conversation, #SecuretheSeat.

The Memo is her debut book, a career-development guidebook for women of color, written by a woman of color. It outlines strategies that women can employ in the workplace, to survive, thrive, advance and secure their seat at the table.

Harts discusses The Memo, and outlines career strategies her readers will learn:

Working together across differences

Black Women’s Equal Pay Day

Representation matters

Doing good to do well

EVENT INFO

Author In-Person Event - Wed, Sep. 4th, 6 PM – 8 PM: What Women of Color Need to Know to Secure a Seat at the Table. At The Riveter: Capitol Hill, 1517 12th Avenue, #Suite 101 Seattle, WA 98122

