Joy of Cooking is known as the cookbook staple for any cooking enthusiast with over eighteen-million copies sold since its release in 1931.

The latest edition of this kitchen encyclopedia features 600 new recipes, as well as revisions to 4,000 favorites.

Co-author, Megan Scott, joins us to demonstrate her cheddar-scallion biscuits and discuss the journey to reworking and adding on to this literary culinary classic.

Megan's Cheddar-Scallion Biscuits Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 cups (250g) all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

3/4 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp salt

1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes

1/2 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese (dough)

1/2 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese (for baking sheet)

4 green onions, thinly sliced

3/4 to 1 cup buttermilk

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Whisk to combine in a large bowl: (flour, baking powder, baking soda, black pepper, salt)

Add in cubed butter

Once mixture is crumbly, add in cheddar cheese and green onions.

Add buttermilk until the dough comes together.

Transfer dough to lightly-floured surface and knead briefly to bring dough together. Pat dough out into rectangle. Fold one-third of dough toward the center, then fold the opposite end over the first folded end. Pat dough into rectangle again and repeat the folding.

Pat the dough out into a 6 × 9-inch rectangle 3/4 to 1 inch thick. Using a sharp knife, cut the dough into 6 square or 8 rectangular biscuits. Sprinkle cheddar in small mounds on the baking sheet, one mound for each biscuit.

Place each biscuit on mound of cheese on baking sheet.

Brush biscuits with 1 tbsp of melted, unsalted butter.

Bake until golden brown, 15-20 minutes.

Segment Producer: Heidi Eng.

