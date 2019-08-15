Founded in 1992, Jet City Improv is a favorite for many Seattle comedy lovers. Troupe members Nathan Cox, Taya Beattie, Molly Toffefson and Mandy Price join Michael King on New Day for a few rounds of a memory challenge game. The first who can't remember an object will be out, and we'll keep doing this until one person is left. The last person standing wins!

The Jet City Improv troupe performs at 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturdays.

