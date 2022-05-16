The Hebridean Baker shares his recipe for Cranachan Chocolate Cups

Coinneach Macleod visits Seattle all the way from the Scottish Island of Lewis! #newdaynw

Last week we had a visitor stop by the studio all the way from the Scottish Islands, the outer Hebrides to be exact!

Coinneach Macleod rose to fame by sharing a recipe for ginger loaf on TikTok and his channel has taken off since then. He's out with a brand new cookbook called "The Hebridean Baker."

Producer Suzie Wiley got a chance to cook with him when he stopped by the studio.

CRANACHAN CHOCOLATE CUPS

INGREDIENTS:

150g white chocolate

40g oats

1/2 tablespoon brown sugar

100g raspberries (select Scottish raspberries when in season)

250ml double cream (whipped cream)

2 tablespoons honey (heather honey is my favorite for this recipe)

2 tablespoons whisky (Jura Whisky works perfectly here)

(SERVES 4)

The finest toasted Scottish oats, cream, whisky, and raspberries combine to make cranachan, surely the king of Scottish desserts. For extra indulgence, I've served the cranachan in a white chocolate cup, which are easily made in silicone molds. Perfect for a Burns Night dessert.

DIRECTIONS:

Heat the white chocolate in a bowl in the microwave and stir every 30 seconds until fully melted. Use a pastry brush to paint two coats of the melted chocolate into your silicone molds, letting the first coat set before adding the second. Heat a pan over low heat. Toast the oats and brown sugar, stirring until the sugar has melted. Tip your oats onto greaseproof paper and leave to cool. Mash 75g of the raspberries until smooth. Whip the cream to stiffish peaks, then fold in the honey and whisky. Crumble the cooled oats in your hand as you add three-quarters of them to the cream. Swirl the mashed raspberries through the cream to add a ripple effect. Remove the chocolate spheres from their molds. Spoon in the cream and top with the remaining raspberries, oats, and a drizzle of honey.