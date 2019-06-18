SEATTLE — In 1945, just days after completing the most highly classified naval mission of World War Two, the USS Indianapolis was struck by two Japanese torpedoes and sank within minutes.

Of nearly 900 who went into the water alive, only 316 survived a harrowing five nights and four days in shark-infested waters.

In the "vivid detailed" (Los Angeles Times) book INDIANAPOLIS authors Lynn Vincent and Sara Vladic tell the story of the survivors and of the destroyed Navy heavy cruiser, learned through years of extensive research and interviews with the survivors.

Co-author and National Geographic Historian Sara Vladic and USS Indianapolis survivor Harpo Celaya joined New Day Northwest to discuss the book and Harpo's memories of surviving the event. INDIANAPOLIS is a New York Times Bestseller and was included in Amazon's Top 3 Books of 2018, Kirkus Reviews Best Nonfiction of 2018, and NPR’s 2018 Staff Picks.

EVENT: June 19th at 7 PM - Join survivor Harpo Celaya and Authors Lynn Vincent & Sara Vladic will at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park to talk about INDIANAPOLIS on Wed, June 19th at 7 PM.

