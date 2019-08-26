Africa is a beautiful continent filled with plenty of awesome sites to see, but it's not always at the top of people's mind when planning vacations. The Grand Africa Voyage with Holland America is a great opportunity to explore some of the biggest cities on the continent without the hassle. AAA Travel expert Lisa Anciaux joins New Day Northwest to talk about the trip, which includes stops in Casablanca, Maputo, Capetown and more.

