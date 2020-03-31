OLYMPIA, Wash. — The challenge of caring for different generations of relatives separated by geography and the ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ policy is affecting everyone, including the family of Washington Governor Jay Inslee and First Lady Trudi Inslee.

Mrs. Inslee described her 102-year old mother Trudy Tindall’s very first FaceTime call, arranged with the help of staff at Mrs. Tindall’s residential home, and coordinated by other family members, resulting in a four-generation social connection online.

It was the first time Mrs. Tindall, who turns 103 in May, had seen the baby roll over.

Technology allowed Mrs. Tindall to see her newest great-granddaughter, 5-month old Anne, in Seattle, as well as Mrs. Inslee in Olympia, her daughter-in-law Megan on Bainbridge Island, and her sister Bonnie in East Wenatchee. It was the first time Mrs. Tindall, who turns 103 in May, had seen the baby roll over. She said she was “very excited,” and cried “happy tears” throughout the call.

Mrs. Inslee described the difficulty her mom usually has talking on the phone, and expressed her appreciation for the help in setting up the happy and emotional ‘reunion.’ She emphasized the mental and emotional benefits of exploring technology to keep friends and loved ones close.

“It’s really hard, it’s not easy. (My mother) says ‘I don’t like life this way.’ She says ‘I’m looking forward to being back to normal.’ So as much communication as you can do, by phone, FaceTime, Skype…I think people are stepping up to the moment, and helping one another, uplifting others and finding ways to connect.”

