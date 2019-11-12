SEATTLE — Talking about your feelings can be stressful, but now there's an activity book that makes it easier for kids and adults to open up.

The Creative Coping Toolkit gamifies talking about your feelings. It helps "People of all ages talk about their feelings, connect with friends and family and to nurture an empathetic community; be it at home, school or work." It uses a series of games and activities that provide families a way to talk about their feelings and break down the social barriers of discussing mental health issues like depression and anxiety.

Author Scilla Andreen is a filmmaker and founder of the IndieFlix Foundation. She is the Director of social impact films, The Upstanders and LIKE and a producer of Angst, Screenagers and Empowerment Project. She joins us today to talk about what inspired her to write The Creative Coping Toolkit, how she created the activities, and why it's important to check in with your mental health.

