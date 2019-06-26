SEATTLE — It may be summer now, but it's never too late to do a little spring cleaning.

If you've started noticing more and more clutter around your home or office space, it can be overwhelming - and it could be affecting your mental and physical health.

Clutter can lead to increased procrastination and increased levels of cortisol in your body, in addition to fueling higher frustration levels and stress in your home.

Licensed therapist and hoarding specialist Jennifer Sampson explains how your collection of extra "stuff" could be affecting you and your family and how to combat it.

