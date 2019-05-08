SAMMAMISH, Wash. — In an effort to strengthen bonds in communities and get to know neighbors and law enforcement better, National Night Out encourages cities across the nation and even military bases worldwide to participate in their yearly event.

In addition to reconnecting with old neighbors and welcoming new ones to the community, the event also fosters safer neighborhoods and caring relationships among community members.

The City of Sammamish is going all out for National Night Out, hosting an evening of food, activities, and more for all ages to enjoy. Police Chief Michelle Bennett shares more about their upcoming festivities.

City Of Sammamish National Night Out

Sammamish's National Night Out on August 6 will be held from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Central Washington University's Sammamish Campus, 120 228th Ave. NE, Sammamish.

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.