New book sheds light on destigmatizing mental health in athletes

Nobody really questions when an athlete takes time to recover from physical injuries. On the other hand, there is oftentimes less understanding and tolerance when athletes take a break for their mental health.

Author Wendy Tamis Robbins was a college athlete who struggled with anxiety and is sharing her journey with the world in her newest book. "The Box: An Invitation to Freedom From Anxiety" chronicles her decades-long struggle and path to finding freedom. She joins New Day NW to talk about the pressure to be perfect, Simone Biles' decision to drop from the team finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and the stigma surrounding mental health.