SEATTLE — Described as "a mixture of Kurt Cobain and cornbread," The Black Tones have been shaking up the Seattle music scene, with accomplishments like playing at the Paramount Theater for its 90th anniversary celebration and becoming the most played band on KEXP radio. They'll add another notch in their belt this upcoming weekend as they grace the stage at Capitol Hill Block Party.

Guitarist and vocalist Eva Walker and drummer Cedric Walker are not only the founders of The Black Tones, but are also twin siblings.They're joined by Capitol Hill Block Party programming manager Eli Anderson to get us pumped up for this weekend-long celebration of art, music, and culture. The lineup is jam-packed with musical acts like Lizzo, Phantogram, and an array of local favorites.

You can find this song, "Mama! There's a Spider in My Room," and the rest of their awesome tracks on Soundcloud. The Black Tones will be at the Neumos Stage at the Block Party on Friday at 10:45 PM.

Capitol Hill Block Party

