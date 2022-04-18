The benefits of food prepping

You don't have to spend a ton of time to clean up your diet. Amity talked with food coach Christina Conrad about meal planning for busy people #newdaynw

Example video title will go here for this video

Food coach Christina Conrad joined New Day to talk about the benefits of what she calls, menu planning, and how it can elevate your health. Learn more about Menu Plan coaching and toolbox recipes, from the Foodie with a Life website.

Tuna Crostini with Peppers and Olives

Serves 6

This recipe is a winner with kiddos and adults! Since the tuna mixture doesn’t include mayo, it feels bright and energizing. Add this recipe to your culinary toolbox and weekly menu plan. Tuna Crostini is the perfect healthy weekday lunch or light dinner paired with homemade soup or green salad.

Some tuna brands are saltier than others, so taste the tuna mixture before seasoning. Peppadew peppers can be found in the grocery section near jarred olives. They are tangy and mild.

Pro tip: Skip a dish by mixing tuna ingredients directly in a storage Tupperware container, then pop the lid on and you’re done!

INGREDIENTS:

6 slices whole wheat artisan bread, such as Essential Baking Pain du George

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil + extra for brushing bread

5 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 cans tuna, in olive oil, drained

2 heaping tablespoons chopped shallot

4 peppadew peppers or 2 tablespoons chopped Mama Lil’s peppers

16 kalamata olives, pitted, chopped

3 tablespoons chopped parsley

salt/pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Brush one side of each bread slice with olive oil, place oiled side up on the baking sheet and toast for 8 minutes, depending on the thickness of your bread. You want the middle to still be soft but the bread to be toasted enough that it will hold the tuna when you pick it up. Drain tuna and combine all remaining ingredients in a storage container or medium-sized mixing bowl. Mix gently to maintain tuna texture. Once bread is toasted, top each slice with tuna mixture, add a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil and serve.