SEATTLE — Modern Acupuncture’s Anna Palucci Young stopped by New Day Northwest to talk about the practice of cosmetic acupuncture, and how it can help reduce the signs of aging.

"It basically is helping to heal the body," Palucci said, "We place acupuncture points at various points in the body ... it can be used for many different things."

While thousands of years old and traditionally used to combat pain and relieve stress, acupuncture has becoming increasingly popular to help with anti-aging and an overall refreshed appearance.

"Modern Acupuncture is a franchised concept," said Palucci. "We are located in very convenient areas that people frequent on a regular basis. Our clinic has a spa-like atmosphere, and people can come in without an appointment and spend 30 minutes getting an effective and cost-effective acupuncture treatment, leave and be on their way."

Modern Acupuncture for Beauty

New Day Northwest

"The goal with [cosmetic acupuncture] is to reduce fine lines, help to soften any deep wrinkles, help to plump up the skin, even skin tone, and it can really help with sleep," said Palucci.

Acupuncture in the forehead and around the eyes helps with things like crow's feet and different kinds of wrinkles in the area, said Palucci.

"It is stimulating collagen production, and helping to relax and reset the muscles."

Modern Acupuncture's relaxing atmosphere

Modern Acupuncture

As for how long a treatment lasts, Palucci said the needles stay in the skin from about 20 to 45 minutes.

"We have a membership package, so people can get two acupuncture treatments per month using this membership package, and they're paying a very, very small fee if they want to do anything more than those two acupuncture treatments," Palucci explained, "It makes it very easy for people to be able to afford acupuncture."

