SEATTLE — You've never seen Pride and Prejudice like this before! Today, Award-winning actor Clifton Davis, playing the role of Mr. Bennet, and actress Olivia Hernandez, debuting as Elizabeth Bennet, join us to talk about the 5th Ave Theatre's new musical Austen's Pride.

Started in The 5th Avenue Theatre's New Musical Development Program in 2018, Austen's Pride explores Jane Austen's understanding of her character and herself.

Austen's Pride will be at Seattle's 5th Ave Theater from Oct 4th - Oct 27th.

