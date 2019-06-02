SEATTLE — On June 1, 1979, the SuperSonics became the first Seattle team to win a national title since Seattle Metropolitans won the Stanley Cup in 1917. 2019 marks 40 years since they brought home the trophy, and the Seattle Sports Commission is bringing the whole team back home to celebrate. Former Governor Gary Locke will welcome the team at Chihuly Gardens on Thursday, Feb. 7, and the team will later be honored at the Sports Star of the Year Awards at the Seattle Sheraton later that evening. Executive Director of the Seattle Sports Commission Ralph Morton, Gus Williams, Jack Sikma and Downtown Freddie Brown join New Day Northwest to talk about the celebration and reminisce on the good old days.

