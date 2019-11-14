SEATTLE — Planning a Thanksgiving feast can be tricky, especially when you're hosting a mix of people with dietary restrictions. How do you make your holiday dinner extra special and cook dishes that everyone , meat-eaters and plant-based eaters alike, will love?

Wellness blogger and author of cookbook Plant Power Bowls, Sapana Chandra, is here with a Vegan Sweet Potato Casserole that will satisfy everyone at the table. This recipe and more are available on her blog, REAL+VIBRANT.

Vegan Sweet Potato Casserole The best vegan sweet potato casserole for Thanksgiving! It has just the right amount of sweetness, an irresistibly creamy flavor, and a delicious crisp cinnamon pecan streusel topping. This sweet and savory side dish tastes like dessert. A Thanksgiving spread just isn't complete without a delicious sweet potato casserole.

Recipe: Sapana Chandra's Vegan Sweet Potato Casserole

Ingredients:

Sweet potatoes

Almond milk

Almond flour

Raw pecans

Old-fashioned rolled oats

Brown sugar

Vanilla extract

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Sea salt

Cook the Sweet Potatoes: In a large pot, pour enough water to cover an inch of the base. Insert steamer basket and place the chunks of sweet potato on top. Cover with lid and cook on medium heat until potatoes are fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Turn off the heat. Preheat Oven: While the potatoes are steaming, preheat the oven to 350F. Grease the baking dish and set aside. Prepare the Filling: In a medium-sized bowl, add the steamed sweet potatoes and mash using a hand mixer, food processor, or potato masher. Add almond milk, maple syrup, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt and mix until well combined. Adjust seasoning and sweetness, if needed. Pour mixture into a greased baking dish and spread into an even layer. Set aside. Prepare the Topping: In another medium-sized bowl, combine the chopped pecans, rolled oats, almond flour, brown sugar, coconut oil, cinnamon, and salt. Mix well. Sprinkle the topping mixture evenly over the sweet potato mixture in baking dish. Bake the Casserole: Bake in preheated until the topping is a golden brown, about 25 minutes.

