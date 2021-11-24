Staff sides: A complete list of Thanksgiving recipes from our team members
From a broccoli puff to veggie "mac" and cheese, our staff shared their favorite Thanksgiving sides, plus a few different cocktails. #newdaynw
KING 5
Broccoli Puff (gluten-free):
Broccoli Puff
This gluten-free broccoli puff is our executive producer, Joseph's favorite and he shared the recipe with us!
INGREDIENTS:
You will need 1 and ½ bags of frozen Broccoli. Cook in the microwave per instructions and drain as much water as possible.
Mix the following ingredients together in a big bowl:
- 1 can cream of mushroom soup (read the label to make sure it is gluten-free)
- ¾ cup of mayo
- 1 beaten egg
- 2 cups shredded cheese
- 1 ½ Tablespoon dried onion flakes
- Salt and pepper (to taste)
DIRECTIONS:
- Add broccoli to the above ingredients, put everything into a 9x9 baking dish that has been sprayed with cooking spray.
- Bake in the oven for 30 minutes at 350°.
- Take puff out and top with crumbled, gluten-free soda crackers.
- Drizzle melted butter over the crackers and continue cooking in the oven for another 15 minutes.
Ouzo:
Ouzo
Our production specialist, Derek, shared his favorite drink to have at Thanksgiving.
Pour 1 and ½ oz of Ouzo over ice and enjoy!
Ouzo is widely consumed in Greece. It has a black licorice flavor and makes for a great Thanksgiving drink because it is a palette cleanser and may be helpful with digestion and clearing the sinuses.
Roasted Veggie (Mac) and Cheese:
Roasted Veggie (Mac) and Cheese
If you're looking for a new side dish to spice up your Thanksgiving dinner table, Derek shared a delicious recipe with us for Roasted Vegetarian Mac and Cheese. This will have you eating up the cheese sauce all day long.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Head of cauliflower
- 1 Head of Romanesco
- 3 cups shredded cheese
- 1.5 cups milk
- ¼ cup butter
- 2 ½ tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1.5 cups beer
- ½ cup bread crumbs
- 1 pinch paprika
- Salt and Pepper
- 2 Tablespoons of Chili Pepper
- 5 drops liquid smoke
DIRECTIONS:
- Roast veggies in the oven on a baking sheet for 20 minutes.
- In a saucepan, melt butter or margarine over medium heat. Stir in enough flour to make a roux. Add milk to roux slowly, stirring constantly. Stir in cheeses and chili pepper, and cook over low heat until cheese is melted and the sauce is a little thick. Put veggies in a large casserole dish, and pour sauce over "macaroni." Stir well.
- Melt butter or margarine in a skillet over medium heat. Add breadcrumbs and brown. Spread over the veggies and cheese to cover. Sprinkle with a little paprika.
- Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes.
- Serve.
Cranberry Sangria:
Cranberry Sangria
Our producer, Rebecca, shared one of many fabulous recipes she has for sangria. This tastes as sweet as it looks and goes down smoothly on its own or with dinner.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 cup pulp-free orange juice
- 1 cup cranberry juice (not cranberry cocktail)
- 1/2 cup triple sec
- 1 orange halved and then sliced
- 1/2 apple sliced
- 1/2 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1 bottle of red wine
- (Optional) Club soda
DIRECTIONS
- Pour the wine into a 2-quart pitcher.
- Add the orange juice, cranberry juice, and Triple Sec.
- Add cranberries. orange ad apple.
- Stir to mix the juices and let the flavors infuse for at least two hours before serving.
- (Optional:) top off with a little club soda
Betty Crocker Classic Sugar Cookie & Glaze:
Betty Crocker Classic Sugar Cookie Recipe
Rebecca's sugar cookies are as fun to decorate as they are to eat. They are an excellent companion with the sangria.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
- 1 egg
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
DIRECTIONS:
- In a large bowl, beat 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, the softened butter, 1 teaspoon vanilla, the almond extract, and egg with electric mixer on medium speed, or mix with spoon, until well blended. Stir in flour, baking soda, and cream of tartar. Divide dough in half; shape dough into 2 disks, and wrap in plastic wrap. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
- Heat oven to 375°F.
- Roll each disk on a lightly floured surface until 1/4 inch thick. Cut with 2- to 2 1/2-inch cookie cutter. On ungreased cookie sheets, place cutouts at least 2 inches apart. (Rebecca's note: I like to use parchment paper)
- Bake for 7 to 8 minutes or until edges are light brown. Cool 1 minute; remove from cookie sheets to cooling racks. Cool completely.
Glaze
INGREDIENTS:
2 cups powdered sugar
2 tablespoons butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla
OTHER NEEDS:
Turkey cookie cutter (Rebecca will bring)
Sprinkles
DIRECTIONS:
In a saucepan, melt the butter. Whisk in the powdered sugar. Add the vanilla. Use a pastry brush to paint gaze onto cookies, Add sprinkles right away.
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.