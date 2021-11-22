This gluten-free broccoli puff will be your new favorite Thanksgiving side!

Executive producer Joseph Suttner shares the recipe for this lesser-known gem of a side dish! #newdaynw

If you're looking for a new side to join your Thanksgiving dinner table, executive producer Joseph Suttner has just the dish for you!

This gluten-free broccoli puff is Joseph's favorite and he shared the recipe with us!

Broccoli Puff

INGREDIENTS:

You will need 1 and ½ bags of frozen Broccoli. Cook in the microwave per instructions and drain as much water as possible.

Mix the following ingredients together in a big bowl:

1 can cream of mushroom soup (read label to make sure it is gluten-free)

¾ cup of mayo

1 beaten egg

2 cups shredded cheese

1 ½ Tablespoon dried onion flakes

Salt and pepper (to taste)

DIRECTIONS:

Add broccoli to the above ingredients, put everything into a 9x9 baking dish that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes at 350°. Take puff out and top with crumbled, gluten-free soda crackers. Drizzle melted butter over the crackers and continue cooking in the oven for another 15 minutes.