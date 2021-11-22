This gluten-free broccoli puff will be your new favorite Thanksgiving side!

x
New Day Northwest

Executive producer Joseph Suttner shares the recipe for this lesser-known gem of a side dish! #newdaynw

If you're looking for a new side to join your Thanksgiving dinner table, executive producer Joseph Suttner has just the dish for you!

This gluten-free broccoli puff is Joseph's favorite and he shared the recipe with us!

Broccoli Puff

INGREDIENTS:

You will need 1 and ½ bags of frozen Broccoli. Cook in the microwave per instructions and drain as much water as possible.

Mix the following ingredients together in a big bowl:

  • 1 can cream of mushroom soup (read label to make sure it is gluten-free)
  • ¾ cup of mayo
  • 1 beaten egg
  • 2 cups shredded cheese
  • 1 ½ Tablespoon dried onion flakes
  • Salt and pepper (to taste)

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Add broccoli to the above ingredients, put everything into a 9x9 baking dish that has been sprayed with cooking spray.
  2. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes at 350°.
  3. Take puff out and top with crumbled, gluten-free soda crackers.
  4. Drizzle melted butter over the crackers and continue cooking in the oven for another 15 minutes. 

