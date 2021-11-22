This gluten-free broccoli puff will be your new favorite Thanksgiving side!

If you're looking for a new side to join your Thanksgiving dinner table, executive producer Joseph Suttner has just the dish for you!
This gluten-free broccoli puff is Joseph's favorite and he shared the recipe with us!
Broccoli Puff
INGREDIENTS:
You will need 1 and ½ bags of frozen Broccoli. Cook in the microwave per instructions and drain as much water as possible.
Mix the following ingredients together in a big bowl:
- 1 can cream of mushroom soup (read label to make sure it is gluten-free)
- ¾ cup of mayo
- 1 beaten egg
- 2 cups shredded cheese
- 1 ½ Tablespoon dried onion flakes
- Salt and pepper (to taste)
DIRECTIONS:
- Add broccoli to the above ingredients, put everything into a 9x9 baking dish that has been sprayed with cooking spray.
- Bake in the oven for 30 minutes at 350°.
- Take puff out and top with crumbled, gluten-free soda crackers.
- Drizzle melted butter over the crackers and continue cooking in the oven for another 15 minutes.
