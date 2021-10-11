These pumpkin hand pies are adorable!

Thanksgiving is a time when many of us are cooking in the kitchen. Why not get the kids involved?
425 Magazine contributor Monica Hart joined New Day NW to demonstrate how to make adorable pumpkin hand pies.
What you'll need:
- Pumpkin filling
- Pie dough
- A Stencil
- Egg yolk
- Sugar
What to do:
- Use the stencil to cut out two pumpkin shapes in the dough
- Place on a tray
- Cut out a face on the other shaped dough
- Fill the blank pumpkin with filling
- Add the dough with the face on top
- Pinch or press with a fork to seal
- Brush the egg yolk on top
- Sprinkle on the sugar
- Bake for 20 minutes
