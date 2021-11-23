Set the table this Thanksgiving with these crafts for kids

Artist Amy Friedman from Smart with Art joined Evening's Angela Poe Russell to demonstrate table place cards that are fun for kids to make. #newdaynw

You may have your Thanksgiving food covered, but what about the table setting?

Artist, Amy Friedman, from Smart with Art, stopped by to show Evening's Angela Poe Russell a fun project that's perfect for getting the kids involved (or at least getting them to help set up the table!)

Fail-Themed Thanksgiving Place Cards

Supplies:

White Paper (4x6)

Pencil

Scissors

Glue Stick

Black Permanent Marker (Fine Point and Ultra Fine Point)

Watercolor Paint Set (Warm Colors)

Paintbrush

Water Cup

Paper Towel

Assorted warm-colored construction paper (red/yellow/orange/tan- 4x6)

Twine

(Optional) Hole Puncher

Instructions

1. Using your black permanent marker, create lines on your paper to create new shapes. Design about 5 shapes to fill the paper.

2. Fill in the shapes you have created with patterns and line designs — be creative.

3. Paint over the finished piece with watercolor paints — focus on warm colors for a fall theme.

4. Set aside and let dry.

5. Take a colored piece of construction paper or scrapbooking paper of a fall color palette and, using a 4x6 piece of paper, fold the paper in half to create a tent card. This will become your place card.

6. Add embellishments, like twine, ribbon, or simply other colored construction paper for a nameplate.

7. Write the person's name that will be attending your Thanksgiving dinner on the nameplate. It is best to sketch in pencil first and then go over with colored markers or black permanent marker.

8. If you haven't already, glue down the nameplate to the folded tent card.

9. Now, using your design and painted piece of paper, on the backside with a pencil, draw some leaf shapes and cut them out. (It is fine to trace an actual leaf or use a stencil.)

10. Add this design piece to the left of your nameplate with a glue stick.

11. Feel free to add additional leaf shapes for a bolder look with colored construction paper.

12. The sky is the limit! You're the designer and can make a statement by creating a cohesive look for your Thanksgiving dinner table decor!