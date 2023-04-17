Test Your Disney knowledge with these trivia questions

Kristen Pfeifer, Mousetalgia podcast co-host and vintage Disney Etsy shop owner joins Amity and Rebecca to test her expertise.

SEATTLE — How well do you know your Disney trivia?

Amity and New Day Producer Rebecca Perry put their Disney ears to the test against longtime Disney fan and Disney podcast co-host Kristen Pfeifer.

Pfeifer not only co-hosted the podcast Moustalgia for 14 years but now owns a successful Etsy shop using vintage Disney papers to create unique items.

Use the questions below to test the biggest Disney fans in your life on their knowledge.

Note: Answers are directly below the questions so scroll with care.

DISNEY TRIVIA

1. What’s the most popular souvenir for Disneyland?

Answer: Mickey, or Minnie mouse ears

2. How long did the construction of Disneyland take?

Answer: one year and one day.

3. What land is Big Thunder Mountain Railroad located in?

Answer: Frontierland

4. What are the names of Cinderella’s stepsisters?

Answer: Anastasia and Drizella

5. Which Disney princess sings “Once Upon a Dream”?

Answer: Aurora (Sleeping Beauty)

6. What does "Hakuna Matata" mean?

Answer: "No worries"

7. How many fingers does Mickey Mouse have?

Answer: Four (three fingers and a thumb)

8. Genie was stuck in the lamp for how many years before Aladdin found him?

Answer: 10,000 years

9. How much was the first ticket to Disneyland in 1955?

Answer: one dollar on opening day.

10. In Snow White, which of the Dwarf’s played the organ?

Answer: Grumpy

11. In Frozen, which character says “I like Warm Hugs?

Answer: Olaf

12. In Finding Nemo and Finding Dory…Dory suffers from what condition.

Answer: Amnesia, memory loss

13. Which Disney character sings "Kiss the Girl"?

Answer: Sebastian

14. What is the name of Mrs. Potts son in beauty and the beast?

Answer: Chip

15. What is the name of the high school in the high school musical trilogy?

Answer: East High

16. What song in jungle book best expressed, blues, carefree, philosophy?

Answer: The Bare Necessities

17. In toy story what’s the name of Andy‘s younger sister?

Answer: Molly

18. Who turns Pinocchio into a real boy in the film Pinocchio?

Answer: the blue fairy.

19. What type of animal is Bambi‘s friend flower?

Answer: a skunk.

20. What is the name of Jim Dear and Darlings first dog?

Answer: Lady.

21. In the little mermaid, scuttle uses a dingle hopper to comb his feathers. What is a dingle hopper?

Answer: a fork.

22. Who is Dumbo‘s mother?

Answer: Mrs. Jumbo.

23. Who does Pocahontas turn to for advice?

Answer: Mother Willow.

24. Who were the first two Disney characters honored with a star on the Hollywood walk of fame.

Answer: Mickey Mouse in Snow White.

25. What letter in the Pixar logo is stomped out by the Pixar lamp?

Answer: The “I”

26. In Finding Nemo, Bruce the Great What Shark has a Motto – what is it?

Answer: Fish are friends, not food