Test Your Disney knowledge with these trivia questions

SEATTLE — How well do you know your Disney trivia?
Amity and New Day Producer Rebecca Perry put their Disney ears to the test against longtime Disney fan and Disney podcast co-host Kristen Pfeifer.
Pfeifer not only co-hosted the podcast Moustalgia for 14 years but now owns a successful Etsy shop using vintage Disney papers to create unique items.
Use the questions below to test the biggest Disney fans in your life on their knowledge.
Note: Answers are directly below the questions so scroll with care.
DISNEY TRIVIA
1. What’s the most popular souvenir for Disneyland?
Answer: Mickey, or Minnie mouse ears
2. How long did the construction of Disneyland take?
Answer: one year and one day.
3. What land is Big Thunder Mountain Railroad located in?
Answer: Frontierland
4. What are the names of Cinderella’s stepsisters?
Answer: Anastasia and Drizella
5. Which Disney princess sings “Once Upon a Dream”?
Answer: Aurora (Sleeping Beauty)
6. What does "Hakuna Matata" mean?
Answer: "No worries"
7. How many fingers does Mickey Mouse have?
Answer: Four (three fingers and a thumb)
8. Genie was stuck in the lamp for how many years before Aladdin found him?
Answer: 10,000 years
9. How much was the first ticket to Disneyland in 1955?
Answer: one dollar on opening day.
10. In Snow White, which of the Dwarf’s played the organ?
Answer: Grumpy
11. In Frozen, which character says “I like Warm Hugs?
Answer: Olaf
12. In Finding Nemo and Finding Dory…Dory suffers from what condition.
Answer: Amnesia, memory loss
13. Which Disney character sings "Kiss the Girl"?
Answer: Sebastian
14. What is the name of Mrs. Potts son in beauty and the beast?
Answer: Chip
15. What is the name of the high school in the high school musical trilogy?
Answer: East High
16. What song in jungle book best expressed, blues, carefree, philosophy?
Answer: The Bare Necessities
17. In toy story what’s the name of Andy‘s younger sister?
Answer: Molly
18. Who turns Pinocchio into a real boy in the film Pinocchio?
Answer: the blue fairy.
19. What type of animal is Bambi‘s friend flower?
Answer: a skunk.
20. What is the name of Jim Dear and Darlings first dog?
Answer: Lady.
21. In the little mermaid, scuttle uses a dingle hopper to comb his feathers. What is a dingle hopper?
Answer: a fork.
22. Who is Dumbo‘s mother?
Answer: Mrs. Jumbo.
23. Who does Pocahontas turn to for advice?
Answer: Mother Willow.
24. Who were the first two Disney characters honored with a star on the Hollywood walk of fame.
Answer: Mickey Mouse in Snow White.
25. What letter in the Pixar logo is stomped out by the Pixar lamp?
Answer: The “I”
26. In Finding Nemo, Bruce the Great What Shark has a Motto – what is it?
Answer: Fish are friends, not food
