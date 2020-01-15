SEATTLE — A lot has changed since Netflix debuted their streaming services in 2007. Streaming is now the predominate way we consume entertainment and there are a lot of services to choose from. With so many and so much content it's daunting to keep up on what's new or know whats worth watching at all. Luckily, it's someone's job to know.

As a features producer for the Seattle Times, Amy Wong regularly reports on what's streaming where. From articles on where to watch 2020's Oscar-nominated movies to which Netflix Christmas movies are worth watching, she's got you covered.

We asked Amy to help us dig through the streaming content universe and point us in the right direction with some solid recommendations:

Shows to Watch

Disney+ - The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Apple+ - The Morning Show, Dickinson

Upcoming Streaming Services

HBO Max

Peacock

Quibi

Discovery BBC

Anticipated Shows

CBS All Access - Star Trek Picard

Disney+ - Lizzie McGuire

Netflix - Bojack Horseman

Amazon - Hunters

