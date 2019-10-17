Most elementary schools put on bake sales to fundraise, but at Tehaleh Heights Elementary, students are collecting donations for their school and paying it forward through acts of kindness.

With over 1,000 acts of kindness since the campaign's launch, students have taken part in projects including sorting foods for Bonney Lake Food Bank's Kid Backpack Program, pulling weeds and beautifying public spaces in the community, picking up trash, and even delivering cookies to neighbors.

The students are also handing out kindness coins, where recipients can register the coins on a website to map them, showing the students how far their acts of kindness can go.

Principal Sandy Miller and 5th grade student, Megan Tulloch, join us to discuss how the campaign started and what it means to their community.

