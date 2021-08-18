Teens are looking for gender-neutral fashions as they head back to school

New Day Stylist Darcy Camden says a big trend this year is gender-neutral clothing that allows kids to express themselves. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — New Day Stylist Darcy Camden of Styled Seattle shopped with three local teens getting ready to head back to class.

Before she narrowed down the outfits Darcy spoke to about 30 local teens age 13 - 17 and asked them, "What’s cool?"

In general, a lot of stores (especially the stores that teenagers love) are moving away from having “boy” clothes and “girl” clothes, Camden said.

"Whenever I talk about style, I want everyone to feel really seen and I want everyone to know that there's something for you — whatever your age, whatever your size, however you identify — that is affordable, comfortable, and trendy."

LOOK #1

MODEL: Abhi, age 14 (He/Him)

Featured items: Colorful graphic tees and white sneakers (zara.com), customizable Levis denim, and Levis backpack (Levi’s at University Village)

LOOK #2

MODEL: Jana, age 17 (They/Them)

Featured items: Gender-neutral layers (OAK + FORT at Bellevue Square), Vans sneakers (vans.com), Sprayground backpack (zumiez.com)

LOOK #3

MODEL: Tadelech, age 16 (She/Her)

Featured trend items: Denim "spin-offs" (GAP/GAP TEEN, gap.com), Cariuma sustainable sneakers (cariuma.com), Hershel backpack (hershel.com and zumiez.com)

Darcy Camden // Founder & Chief Stylist

Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist