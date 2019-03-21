SEATTLE — Carson Brown, 19, is getting ready for the race of his life. He'll be competing in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross FIM World Championship on March 23. Brown's participation in the finals is a major accomplishment for a rookie rider. He plans to use this opportunity to establish his name in the exciting world of Supercross racing. Brown joins New Day Northwest to talk about his accomplishments and what life is like on the circuit.

Tickets to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross FIM World Championship are still available starting at $15.

