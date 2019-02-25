SEATTLE — You've never seen anything like Teatro ZinZanni before. The performance combines improv comedy, music, dance, Cirque du Soleil quality acrobatics, all with an elegant feast guests enjoy during the show. At Teatro ZinZanni the immersive experience happens all around you.

Aerial artist and Teatro ZinZanni performer Timber Brown joins New Day Northwest to show off his stuff and talk about a performance you won't want to miss.

Teatro ZinZanni closed it's tent flaps in 2016, moving from it's home in Queen Anne. The company made a triumphant return with a new venue in Woodinville, and an exciting run of new shows that are sure to wow.

Catch their new show Hollywood and Vine Thu - Sun through April 28, at 14200 NE 145th St., Woodinville. Tickets start at $99.

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.