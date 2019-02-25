SEATTLE — Seattle's long-running dinner show Teatro ZinZanni returns with a new show after relocating to their new home in the heart of Washington wine country. Hollywood & Vine combines improv comedy, music, dance, and circus acrobatics with a multi-course meal from James Beard Award-winning Chef Jason Wilson. At Teatro ZinZanni the immersive experience happens all around you!

Aerial artist, Teatro ZinZanni performer, and America's Got Talent semifinalist Timber Brown breaks new ground with a stellar performance in New Day's studio you won't want to miss.

Teatro ZinZanni closed the flaps of it's big bright spiegeltent on Queen Anne in 2016, and relocated to its long-term venue at the former Redhook Brewery site in Woodinville in 2018.

Teatro ZinZanni's Hollywood and Vine runs Thu - Sun through April 28, at 14200 NE 145th St., Woodinville. Tickets start at $99.

