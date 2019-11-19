Research has shown that gratitude is consistently associated with happiness, which is why it's a good idea to start teaching children about gratitude while they're young.

Parent coach, Christy Keating, is here to give tips on using the holidays as a moment to teach your kids about the importance of gratitude.

Christy's Tips for Gratitude:

Get the kids involved in family work (i.e. take out the trash, laundry, helping an older relative).

Share gratitude and appreciation on a regular basis. This can even be practiced at family meals by asking everyone to say what they are grateful for that day.

Teach children the value of money by explaining budgets, how to save for what they want, and charity.

Use the holidays as a chance to teach about giving rather than receiving.

Segment Producer: Joseph Suttner

