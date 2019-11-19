Research has shown that gratitude is consistently associated with happiness, which is why it's a good idea to start teaching children about gratitude while they're young.
Parent coach, Christy Keating, is here to give tips on using the holidays as a moment to teach your kids about the importance of gratitude.
Christy's Tips for Gratitude:
- Get the kids involved in family work (i.e. take out the trash, laundry, helping an older relative).
- Share gratitude and appreciation on a regular basis. This can even be practiced at family meals by asking everyone to say what they are grateful for that day.
- Teach children the value of money by explaining budgets, how to save for what they want, and charity.
- Use the holidays as a chance to teach about giving rather than receiving.
Segment Producer: Joseph Suttner
