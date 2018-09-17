Seattle — For more than eighty years the iconic canned food, SPAM, has amazed and been indulged by people around the world. Since its introduction in 1937, eight billion blue cans have been produced, and today there are fifteen different varieties of SPAM.

Each year the Washington State Fair hosts the annual Great American SPAM Championship to find a new, amazing recipe. This year's theme is "Hawaii and Island-inspired Recipes".

Washington State's 2018 winner, Marti Switzer from Port Orchard, demonstrates how to make her winning dish.

Sweet & Spicy Tropical SPAM Sliders

Ingredients

1 (12 ounce) can SPAM Hot & Spicy, diced

2 (4 ounce) containers tropical fruit mix, drained

2 ounces cream cheese, softened fresh butter lettuce leaves (approx 6-8, smaller inner leaves) fresh, tropical, fruit of choice, sliced

Directions

In buttered pan, sauté diced SPAM over medium heat until golden. Remove from heat. In large mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, SPAM and tropical fruit mix. Mix thoroughly until all are combined. Set aside. Set out lettuce leaves and spoon in SPAM mixture. Garnish with fresh fruit of choice and enjoy! Can be served fresh or chilled.

For those more interested in all the things you can do with SPAM visit their website at www.spam.com.

