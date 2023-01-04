Try this tasty coq au vin

Danielle Kartes, author of "Meant to Share," joined the show to demonstrate how to make a delicious meal perfect for cold weather. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — It's cold outside, but luckily chef Danielle Kartes has the perfect cold weather recipe to share with us!

She joined the show to demonstrate how to make a classic French assiette.

Coq au Vin

Serves 4 | Prep time 20 minutes | Cook time 60-90 minutes



INGREDIENTS:

6-8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

Salt and pepper to taste

4 carrots, peeled and sliced on the bias

1 cup frozen pearl onions

2 cups cremini or baby bella brown mushrooms, halved

1/2 red onion, sliced

3 sprigs lemon thyme

1 fresh bay leaf, dry is fine

4-6 cloves fresh garlic, smashed

2 cups light red wine like a pinot noir

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat your oven to 350°F. In a heavy bottom cast iron (preferably enamel covered, but any pan suitable to go from stove top browning to oven braising is okay), season both sides of the chicken with salt and pepper. Over medium to medium-high heat brown each chicken thigh in the olive oil, skin side down until golden and crisp, about 4-5 minutes. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside. Sauté the vegetables and herbs for 2-3 minutes in the chicken drippings and then add the garlic. Nestle the chicken thighs skin side up amongst the veggies and add the wine. Add one cup of water and season the entire thing again with salt and pepper. Cover tightly and bake 60-90 minutes or until the chicken is fall-apart tender and the sauce has reduced.