SEATTLE — Four years ago, the University of Washington opened the Taskar Center for Accessible Technology, creating a research space dedicated to developing and deploying new technology to improve the lives of people with disabilities.

Director, Anat Caspi, joins us to discuss the Taskar Center's latest projects, their co-design process, and their Toy Hacking event for high school students.

EVENT INFO Register Now for OpenThePaths

Please join the UW Taskar Center, CUGOS and local OSM for an exciting one-day meeting on Pedestrian/Bike Access and Open Geospatial Data. Sun, Oct. 6, 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM at the Bill & Melinda Gates Center for Computer Science & Engineering, MM3V+6X, Seattle WA 98195. Limited spots are available, so be on the lookout for their next date on November 3rd.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.