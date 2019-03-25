SEATTLE — There are people to spring into action, greeting each Monday with a smile and lots of energy. Then, there are those who'd rather sleep 'til noon. If you fall into the second camp, a simple but effective motivation challenge could help turn things around.
Life and motivation coach Sean McCormick shared the six steps for his Monday Motivation challenge:
- Choose one very small, very simple thing that they’re grateful for (Examples: Health, home, family).
- Picture it and feel that gratitude spread through your entire body, from your toes to your nose
- From that place of gratitude, pick one goal for the week that you want to either start or finish. Whatever pushes you a little out of your comfort zone. Decide today that you’ll go for a long walk, finish your taxes, connect on the phone with an old friend, cut out desserts this week, spring clean the house, etc.
- Write that goal on a post-it-note and stick it on the mirror in the bathroom as a reminder to yourself. What gets stated gets activated.
- Find an accountability partner (a spouse, best friend, coworker. Sean says he will be your accountability partner if you want. Email him: sean@seanmccormick.com)
- Repeat the gratitude exercise every Monday and follow it up by selecting a new goal to accomplish that week.
Connect with Sean on Facebook and Instagram
Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.