SEATTLE — There are people to spring into action, greeting each Monday with a smile and lots of energy. Then, there are those who'd rather sleep 'til noon. If you fall into the second camp, a simple but effective motivation challenge could help turn things around.

Life and motivation coach Sean McCormick shared the six steps for his Monday Motivation challenge:

Choose one very small, very simple thing that they’re grateful for (Examples: Health, home, family).

Picture it and feel that gratitude spread through your entire body, from your toes to your nose

From that place of gratitude, pick one goal for the week that you want to either start or finish. Whatever pushes you a little out of your comfort zone. Decide today that you’ll go for a long walk, finish your taxes, connect on the phone with an old friend, cut out desserts this week, spring clean the house, etc.

Write that goal on a post-it-note and stick it on the mirror in the bathroom as a reminder to yourself. What gets stated gets activated.

Find an accountability partner (a spouse, best friend, coworker. Sean says he will be your accountability partner if you want. Email him: sean@seanmccormick.com)

Repeat the gratitude exercise every Monday and follow it up by selecting a new goal to accomplish that week.

