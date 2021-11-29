x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Day Northwest

Take the stress out of cooking with meal kits from Kitchen & Market

Plus, a recipe for fall squash and sage risotto. #newdaynw
Credit: Kitchen & Market / KING 5
Kitchen & Market at Pike Place takes the stress out of making dinner.

Well now that turkey day is over, thinking about crafting a dinner for your family might not really be something you want to do right now!

Fortunately, the folks over at Kitchen & Market at Pike Place are taking the stress out of getting dinner started. We chatted with their founder Stephanie King to learn more.

Fall Squash & Sage Risotto by Kitchen & Market

Kitchen time: 30 minutes | Makes 2-4 servings | Entrée or Side

This is a fantastic fall side for the family or a delightful dinner for two! We’ve created some shortcuts making this flavorful fall risotto an easy meal for any night of the week! And the best part is, you’ll have a little leftover butternut squash soup which makes a great lunch!

INGREDIENTS:

Shopping List —

  • K&M Cortina’s Risotto Starter
  • K&M Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
  • K&M Garlic Parmesan Butter
  • 1 Delicata Squash
  • Shaved Parmesan
  • Toasted Pepitas

Pantry Items —

  • Olive Oil
  • Salt & Pepper
  • White Wine

Great With —

  • K&M French Market Chicken
  • Arugula Salad
  • Roasted Broccolini

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 425ºF.

2. Halve and remove seeds from delicata squash. Dice squash into ¾” pieces; toss with 1-2 tbsp olive oil and season with 1 tsp salt. Roast squash 20-25 minutes on a sheet pan until tender and browned.

3. While the squash is roasting, put a saucepan over medium heat. Add risotto starter and break apart with a wooden spoon. Add ¼ cup white wine (or water) and bring to a simmer. Cook until the liquid is almost all absorbed, then add 1-1 ½ cup of roasted butternut squash soup; continue to cook, stirring occasionally until the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender.

4. Turn heat off and stir in 3-4 tbsp garlic parmesan butter. Fold in half of the roasted delicata squash. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

5. Transfer to a serving dish and top with ½ cup parmesan cheese, remaining roasted delicata, and ¼ cup toasted pepitas. Serve and enjoy!

Chef’s Tip: If you like your risotto more al dente start with just ½ cup of butternut soup and add more according to your taste.

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

In Other News

We tried durian fruit! - New Day NW