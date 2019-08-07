SEATTLE — There is no shortage of events and opportunities for fun here in Washington State, and summer is the perfect time to get out and explore. Fill up your calendar with these ideas throughout the rest of the season.

Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission - A new exhibit at the Museum of Flight, on display until September 2.

Kirkland Uncorked - Washington's summer wine festival running July 12-14.

Ballard Seafood Fest - A free celebration of seafood, music, and Ballard brews, July 12-14.

Bite of Seattle - Eat your way through over 200 food vendors, tastings, and events July 19-21.

Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival - Back for its 32nd year with camping, food, vendors, craft vendors, and music July 19-21.

Bellevue Arts Museum ARTSfair - The largest, award winning arts and crafts festival in the Northwest, July 26-28.

Pacific Northwest Highland Games and Clan Gathering - Take a trip to Scotland via Enumclaw July 26-28.

Auction of Washington Wines - Enjoy some wine for a great cause in Woodinville, August 15-17.

Sunset Supper at Pike Place Market - Celebrate the 112th anniversary of our iconic market with dancing, prizes, and delicious food on August 16th.

Washington State international Kite Festival - Take a drive to Long Beach to view kite-flyers from around the world work their magic, August 19-25.

