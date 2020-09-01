COUPEVILLE, Wash. — T'ai Chi is a Chinese martial art and system of calisthenics, using controlled movements. Its benefits are well known, from the gentle stretching to the mental focus. Advanced students add saber to their routine to achieve longer reach of movements and greater chi.

T'ai Chi instructor Lynne Donnelly has been studying T'ai Chi, Qigong, and how to move energy since 1979. She teaches weekly classes of all levels to students in Freeland and Coupeville on Whidbey Island. Check the schedule on her website for upcoming classes.

