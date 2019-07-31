TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma's Music and Heart in Wright Park will feature live music and art, food, and vendors to fundraise for organizations like the H.O.P.E. Victims Advocacy Foundation and The Coffee Oasis, who are working to support domestic violence and trauma survivors as well as ending youth homelessness.

Martin Reed of the band Carnelian performs their song, Be the Change, to offer a glimpse of what's coming up at the festival.

Music and Heart in Wright Park

Enjoy some music while supporting a great cause at Music and Heart in Wright Park on August 10, 1 AM to 7 PM at 501 South "I" Street, Tacoma.

