SEATTLE — Tacoma Reads is a program that strives to bring people together and spark conversation within the community through the power of reading.

This year, the program focuses on a novel titled "There, There" by Tommy Orange, which revolves around the lives of urban natives - indigenous people who were born away from or have left their reservation.

One of the events curated by the program is called We Rise: Indigenous Womxn's Stories, which will focus on the storytelling, artistry, and activism of diverse indigenous women that spans across generations. Kimberly Deriana is a co-curator of the event and a Tacoma-based artist who is Mandan and Hidatsa.

Deriana and Paige Pettibon, Salish artist and cultural educator from the Confederated Salish and Kootenei Tribes of the Flathead reservation in Montana, join us to discuss the upcoming event and what it means to be an urban native.

EVENT INFO

We Rise: Indigenous Womxn's Stories, Sunday, October 27, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Place Of Hidden Waters - Puyallup Longhouse Community Center, Northeast Gym, 6245 21st St. NE, Tacoma, 98422

FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, all are welcome.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.