Bart at TAM: Animating America’s Favorite Family is an in-depth look at developing The Simpsons. It features over 100 hand-generated animation cels, scripts, and drawings related to the first 13 seasons of America's longest-running primetime animated TV show. Visitors will be able to learn about the process of animation and explore the elements that make up the show’s distinctive identity, characters, style, and comedy.

Tacoma Art Museum curator Margaret Bullock joins New Day Northwest to show off a few items from the exhibit -- including an animation cell and several other Simpsons memorabilia!

