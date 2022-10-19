We love Tacoma and here are a few reasons why!

Author Peggy Cleveland shares just five of her top 100 things to do in Tacoma before you die. #newdaynw

People living in Tacoma have no trouble listing all the wonderful things about their city, yet there's often this feeling that T-Town sits in the shadow of its bigger, more well-known sister, Seattle.

Perhaps we can help with that! A new book, "One Hundred Things to Do in Tacoma Before You Die" uncovers the best attractions and hidden gems. Author Peggy Cleveland joined the show to share just five ideas.

#24 Drive a Ford Model T at the LeMay Collections at Marymount — There are actually two museums in Tacoma that have cars from the Harold Lemay collection. The LeMay Collections at Marymount was founded by the family and is unbelievably huge. There is also a Rodin Sculpture Garden and you can book an appointment to drive a Ford Model T.

Hope for the Environment at Dune Peninsula Park — This area was once one of the most polluted superfund sites in the country and inspired Frank Hebert to write "Dune."

Get Awestruck at the Chihuly Bridge of Glass — There are quite a few places in Tacoma to see native son Dale Chihuly's work in Tacoma for free. Many are familiar with his iconic Bridge of Glass but not many know you can visit Union Station and see four impressive works by Chihuly.

Learn about Military History at the Lewis Army Museum — Have you ever traveled down I-5 south and wondered what the iconic white building is? It's the Lewis Army Museum. Ask about the mannequin named PFC Flint. (Cute Story).

Be Enthralled with the Rare Plants at the W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory reopened this summer after an extensive restoration.