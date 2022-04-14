Join New Day at T-Mobile Park for a special Mariners-themed show!
We interview outfielder Jesse Winker, take a trip to the team store, try the park's new food, and more! #newdaynw
Getting to know new Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker:
Winker talks about starting a new season at T-Mobile Park and what he's looking forward to in Seattle.
Advertisements on uniforms and more - Hot Topics: Mariners Edition:
Chris Egan, Terry Hollimon, and Rebecca Perry join Amity to dish about adverts on uniforms, their favorite ballpark eats, and more.
Get your fashion game on at the Mariners Team Store:
Whether you're into classic Mariners colors, or something flashy like sparkles or leopard print, the Mariners Team shop has something for everyone. Terry Hollimon checks out the hot selling items and what's new this season.
Mariners special events & giveaways:
Heading through the gates for a Mariners game is always a thrill, but getting something for free is a home run! Amity talks with Mariners' Vice President of Marketing, Gregg Greene, about some of the special promotions that are happening this season.
April 16: Ken Griffey Jr. "42" Bobblehead Night
Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day with a special Ken Griffey Jr. #42 bobblehead. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Ken Griffey Jr. donning #42 for the first time and 75th anniversary of Jackie breaking the color barrier. Bobbleheads are available to the first 20,000 fans.
April 22: Mariners Puffy Vest Night
The first 10,000 fans through the gates will get a gray, puffy vest with the Mariners' "S" logo on the chest.
April 23: Edgar Martinez Replica Statue Night
The franchise legend is immortalized on the corner of Edgar Martinez Drive and Dave Niehaus Way. The first 20,000 fans will receive their own replica statue.
May 6: J.P. Crawford Bobblehead Night
One of the best shortstops in the game makes his Mariners bobblehead debut. Available to the first 20,000 fans.
May 7: Salute to Armed Forces Night: Mariners Military Hats
The Mariners will honor those who serve in our nation's military. A special armed services-themed hat is available to the first 10,000 fans.
May 27: '90s Night
The M's take it back to the 90's with neon pink hats, available to the first 10,000 fans.
June 19: Father's Day Seattle Steelheads Hats
Mariners players will wear uniforms that pay tribute to the 1946 Seattle Steelheads Negro Leagues team on Saturday, June 18. The next evening, take dad out for the game and he'll receive a Steelheads hat.
June 30: Mariners Pride Night Hats
The first 10,000 fans will receive a Mariners rainbow cap!
Trying this season's new food from T-Mobile Park with Chef Javier Rosa:
Mariners fans will have so many new and fun things to try.
Seattle Mariners' new President is breaking barriers and loving the fan experience:
Meet Catie Griggs, Mariners’ new President of Business Operations, and the highest-ranking woman in baseball. She’s committed to making sure fans have the best experience in MLB. That means you’ll find her sitting with fans all over the stadium.
Beyond Peanuts & Crackerjacks: Throwing the ultimate baseball-themed tailgate party.:
Lifestyle contributor Monica Hart shares the details of a party you’ll love to throw, with a hot dog bar, beergaritas, and more!
What it takes to keep T-Mobile Park's grass so green:
Head groundskeeper Tim Wilson even lets Amity get on the rider mower!
