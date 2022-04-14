Join New Day at T-Mobile Park for a special Mariners-themed show!

We interview outfielder Jesse Winker, take a trip to the team store, try the park's new food, and more! #newdaynw

What it takes to keep T-Mobile Park's grass so green

Seattle Mariners' new President is breaking barriers and loving the fan experience

Trying this season's new food from T-Mobile Park with Chef Javier Rosa

Get your fashion game on at the Mariners Team Store

Getting to know new Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker

Example video title will go here for this video

Winker talks about starting a new season at T-Mobile Park and what he's looking forward to in Seattle.

Getting to know new Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker

Example video title will go here for this video

Chris Egan, Terry Hollimon, and Rebecca Perry join Amity to dish about adverts on uniforms, their favorite ballpark eats, and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Whether you're into classic Mariners colors, or something flashy like sparkles or leopard print, the Mariners Team shop has something for everyone. Terry Hollimon checks out the hot selling items and what's new this season.

Get your fashion game on at the Mariners Team Store

Mariners special events & giveaways :

Heading through the gates for a Mariners game is always a thrill, but getting something for free is a home run! Amity talks with Mariners' Vice President of Marketing, Gregg Greene, about some of the special promotions that are happening this season.

April 16: Ken Griffey Jr. "42" Bobblehead Night

Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day with a special Ken Griffey Jr. #42 bobblehead. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Ken Griffey Jr. donning #42 for the first time and 75th anniversary of Jackie breaking the color barrier. Bobbleheads are available to the first 20,000 fans.

April 22: Mariners Puffy Vest Night

The first 10,000 fans through the gates will get a gray, puffy vest with the Mariners' "S" logo on the chest.

April 23: Edgar Martinez Replica Statue Night

The franchise legend is immortalized on the corner of Edgar Martinez Drive and Dave Niehaus Way. The first 20,000 fans will receive their own replica statue.

May 6: J.P. Crawford Bobblehead Night

One of the best shortstops in the game makes his Mariners bobblehead debut. Available to the first 20,000 fans.

May 7: Salute to Armed Forces Night: Mariners Military Hats

The Mariners will honor those who serve in our nation's military. A special armed services-themed hat is available to the first 10,000 fans.

May 27: '90s Night

The M's take it back to the 90's with neon pink hats, available to the first 10,000 fans.

June 19: Father's Day Seattle Steelheads Hats

Mariners players will wear uniforms that pay tribute to the 1946 Seattle Steelheads Negro Leagues team on Saturday, June 18. The next evening, take dad out for the game and he'll receive a Steelheads hat.

June 30: Mariners Pride Night Hats