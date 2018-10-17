Cascade Symphony in Edmonds is looking for the next rising young classical music star. The symphony has launched its annual Rising Star competition and is encouraging young performers to submit videos applications.

Last year's Rising Star winner, cellist Felix Kim, performed a song, then joined Holly Sullivan, a violinist with the Cascade Symphony and the Rising Star competition's coordinator, to chat about the competition.

Cascade Symphony is accepting applications for this year's Rising Star competition through November 1, 2018.

