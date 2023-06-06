Swimsuits to make you look (and feel) amazing no matter your body type

Stylist Darcy Camden shares the brands and options that will keep you poolside.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Bathing suit season is just around the corner. If that sentence made you cringe, stylist Darcy Camden is here to bring you some relief.

Camden, the founder of Styled Seattle, shares five swimsuit brands to shop now and tips to help you find the right swimsuit for your body type so you can hit the pool feeling confident and ready for summer.

Shapellx

Shapellx is primarily a shapewear brand, and Camden says they have built that technology into their swimsuits. Expect features like ruching and compression, which are normally found in much more expensive bathing suits. Shapellx suits come in sizes small to triple-extra large and cost about $35-70.

Good American

Good American is the most size-inclusive brand out there, according to Camden, with sizes ranging from double zero to 32. Camden says Good American features trendy, pretty styles with something for everyone.

WATSKIN

WATSKIN is primarily a sunwear company and is for those who are most concerned about sun exposure. Their swimwear is all SPF 50+ and moves in the direction of a complete outfit with some pieces featuring skirts or leggings. The company also donates 5% of proceeds to melanoma research.

Kindred Bravely

Kindred Bravely is an excellent brand for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding and new moms, Camden said. Their swimsuits are also stylish enough that you will want to keep wearing them 10 years from now.

Tommy Bahama

Tommy Bahama is a Seattle-based company and while they may be associated with Hawaiian print, their swimsuits go beyond that. This company could also be a good option if you value sustainability. Camden said 50% of Tommy Bahama's swim collection is fully sustainable, and next year they hope to make all of it fully sustainable.