Swimsuit shopping doesn't have to fill you with dread

Stylist Darcy Camden rounded up a great crop of suits that work for all budgets and body shapes. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Fashion stylists all seem to agree that the #1 fashion fear for women is shopping for a new bathing suit. The cramped dressing rooms and bad lighting don't make the experience any better! New Day Stylist Darcy Camden of Styled Seattle is here to help. She fit-tested swimsuits on five lovely models, ranging in age from mid-twenties to 60, of all different body types. Her goal was to find the best and most universally flattering swimsuits. Basically, swimwear you wouldn’t be embarrassed to wear around your kids, but trendy enough to wear on a fun girlfriend getaway (and no tankinis!).

Here are Darcy's favorites:

1. BEST “LBS" (LITTLE BLACK SWIMSUIT): Miraclesuit Illusionists Azura Underwire One-Piece ($172, barenecessities.com), On-the-Go Recycled White Tunic ($99, garnetthill.com)

2. BEST TWO PIECE: **Local brand alert** MOMMA Roxanne Crop and The Jude Bottom ($75-$85, mommalovesyou.com)

3. BEST (AND MOST AFFORDABLE) TREND: Cupshe Colorblock Plunging One-Piece ($29.99, cupshe.com)

5. BEST SUIT TO WEAR ON A FAMILY VACATION: Summersalt The Deep Dive ($95, summersalt.com)

Darcy’s tips for shopping for swimwear:

1. Buy a measuring tape and measure yourself. Most of the sizing info on swimsuit websites is based on inches and very few people actually know their measurements.

2. Read the comments and reviews. I always look at the comment section. People give really helpful feedback on sizing and quality and overall fit of the suit, it helps me know if I should size up or down. (If you find a suit that you like, write a review and help others!)

3. Research return policies. Many people plan to order several swimsuits online, try them on in the comfort of their home, and return the ones that don’t fit. Make sure to read the return policies carefully!

Darcy Camden // Founder & Chief Stylist

Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist