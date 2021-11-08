Try this sweet potato pie recipe from KING 5 news anchor Joyce Taylor!

It doesn't have to be the holidays to enjoy this delicious sweet potato pie recipe from KING 5 news anchor Joyce Taylor's family!
The recipe is special to Taylor and her family, and she was sweeter than the pie itself to join New Day NW to share it with us!
Grandma Ethel Mae Porter's Sweet Potato Pie
SERVING:
Makes two pies
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 Pie crusts (I use pre-made refrigerator shells – but homemade is fantastic)
- 3 large cans sweet potatoes – drained and mashed
- 2 ½ cups sugar
- 6 eggs
- 2 cans evaporated milk
- Vanilla – generous tablespoon
- All Spice – 1 ½ teaspoons
- Nutmeg – 1 teaspoon
- Ground Ginger – 1 teaspoon
- Cinnamon – 1 teaspoon
- Ground Cloves – ½ teaspoon
- 1 stick butter – melted
- Dash of salt
DIRECTIONS:
- Prepare pie plates with pre-made pie crust and fancy up the edges
- In electric mixer, blend mashed potatoes – getting out as many of the chunks as possible.
- Add sugar and blend.
- Add eggs, two at a time, and blend.
- Add all spices, blend
- Add melted butter and blend – then add one can of evaporated milk. Depending on texture (you want it to be the consistency of a thick soup – add the second can – as much as you want to.)
- Pour into pie shells and bake for one hour. (You may want to cover lightly with foil after about 15 minutes to keep the top from getting too brown.)
- Check with knife after 1 hour. It should come out clean. You may need an extra 15 minutes.
