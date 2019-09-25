SEATTLE — According to The American Society of Plastic Surgery, consumer demand for plastic surgery procedures like liposuction and breast augmentation has increased in the last 5 years, each year more than the next. "I think that people are now empowered by personal decisions and personal choices," said Plastic Surgeon Dr. Suzette Miranda, "Men and women aren't afraid to talk about their bodies anymore. In large part, I think, due to social media and the openness that creates, and this idea of self-care and self-care campaigns."

Dr. Miranda walked us through a few of the popular procedures she is performing in her practice at Swedish Plastic and Aesthetics.

Breast Augmentation and Breast Lifts

"If you want more volume in your breasts, then a breast augmentation is a good option for you," said Dr. Miranda. "That can increase the amount of cleavage, it can create a better shape, more symmetry, and give you better proportions."

A Breast Lift, also known as a Mastopexy procedure, does not increase the volume, but rather the location of your breasts, "It changes the position of your breast tissue as well as the nipple and the areola, which is the pigmented skin around your nipple," said Dr. Miranda, "You don't get more volume, you just get perkier breasts in a better position."

A Mastopexy requires multiple incisions and detailed measurements are taken in order to place the nipple, areola, and breast tissue in the patient's ideal location.

Before and After of Breast Augmentation procedure.

Swedish Plastic and Aesthetics

Liposuction and Abdominoplasty

"A lot of patients come to me really frustrated," said Dr. Miranda. "They say, 'I work out a ton. I have a really rigorous exercise routine, and I eat a really strict diet, and I still have these fatty deposits in my abdomen.'"

She said patients like these, that are within 20 pounds of their ideal weight, are good candidates for Liposuction, a procedure in which small incisions are made and the fat in between the skin and the abdominal wall is suctioned out. The purpose is to remove stubborn fatty deposits, and sculpt the body, "That produces a nice shape, a nice silhouette."

Abdominoplasty is for people who have lost weight and have skin laxity, or excess skin. In this procedure incisions are made in the bikini line from hip to hip, the excess skin is excised, and the abdominal muscles are tightened."It gives you this beautiful, toned appearance."

Before and After of Liposuction performed on the abdominal area.

Swedish Plastic and Aesthetics

A combination of Liposuction and Abdominoplasty is not uncommon. Dr. Miranda often performs Liposuction of the flanks when doing an Abdominoplasty. "These women just want their pre-baby bodies back, and they're like, 'Let's just do it now, do it in one.'" How patients decide to approach it is a personal decision.

"The positive outcomes are incredible," said Dr. Miranda, "These are about natural results, we're not changing who you are, we're giving you the best version of yourself. It's you, only better."

And with that, she says, comes empowerment and confidence, "You feel good about yourself and if you are putting out a good version of yourself to society, to the world, to family and friends, there is no shame in feeling good."

