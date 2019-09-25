SEATTLE — According to Plastic Surgeon Dr. Suzette Miranda, from Swedish Plastics and Aesthetics, women have become more body positive in today's world, which explains a general increase in Plastic Surgery procedures. "Women are less apologetic about who they are, and are expressing themselves more," which is making them less afraid to make changes that suit them. "There's no shame," she says, which makes them more open to finding their natural "best self."

Dr. Miranda joins us today to discuss breast augmentations and lifts, as well as liposuction and abdominoplasty procedures.

