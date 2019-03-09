SEATTLE — Sean Whitcomb of the Seattle Police joins New Day Northwest to discuss swatting and what Seattle is doing about it. Swatting is a new category of crime emerging in the internet age. It's when bad-actors make hoax 911 calls reporting crimes typically involving hostages, gunfire, or other acts of extreme violence, with the goal of diverting emergency public safety resources (the SWAT team) to an unsuspecting person's residence.

It is a deliberate and malicious act that creates unnecessary risk and has led to a loss of life. Anyone can be a target, but victims are typically associated with the tech industry, video gaming, and/or online broadcasting.

In response to this issue, the Seattle Police Department has engineered a solution: SMART 911 and Rave Mobile Safety.

SMART 911 improves the quality of public safety responses to your residence. Users create an online profile providing details specific to the people living at an address. For instance, someone who is deaf or hard of hearing, or has a specific medical condition. First responders are able to access this information on route and be prepared for specific medical events before they arrive.

Originally created as a SMART 911 for corporate entities, Seattle Police use Rave Mobile Safety for the purpose of registering swatting concerns. People concerned about being the target of swatting can register in a database accessible to 911 operators. After dispatching emergency services to a scene, the operators reference Rave Mobile Safety and if a swatting concern has been registered, they can flag it for first responders. This changes the way emergency services approach the alleged emergency, without slowing down critical response time. How to register for Rave Mobile Safety.

