Not all foods are created equal, in fact, there are some foods that actually sap your energy and nobody wants that. We asked nutritionist Lauren Chambers to show us easy replacements that keep our energy up instead and her Chia Pudding Parfait does the trick. She's got lots of different flavors and ingredient combos, so you'll never get bored!

Swap This!

Sugary breakfast for chia seed puddings (protein, fat + fiber)

Low-cal lunch or salad for a hearty, nutrient-dense salad with smoked salmon, leafy greens, avocado + miso dressing

Wine as a nightcap for golden milk latte

Recipe: Lauren Chambers' FoolProof Chia Pudding Parfait Formula

Serves: 4 Prep time: 2 hours, Cook time: 10 mins Total time: 2 hours 10 mins

This Foolproof Chia Seed Pudding Parfait Formula (+ superfood flavor enhancers & optimizing toppings) makes whipping up breakfast or a sweet treat ridiculously easy, tasty and nutrient-dense to boot. It's also a portable option that travels well for busy days and summer trips.

Diet: paleo, grain-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, vegetarian, SIBO, leaky-gut

Ingredients

For The Chia Seed Pudding Base:

1 can (approximately 1 ½ cups) unsweetened, full-fat coconut milk (I prefer this brand)

½ cup chia seeds

2-4 tbsp maple syrup (depends on how sweet you like it)

2 tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp pink Himalayan sea salt

For The Superfood Flavor Enhancers + Add-In's:

Whisk together coconut milk, vanilla, maple syrup and sea salt together in a bowl until well combined (along with any other flavor add-in's you want to use). Once combined, stir in the chia seeds, until everything is well mixed.

Keep bowl in the fridge to chill and harden. This will take a minimum of 2 hours but for best results do so overnight.

Scoop out ¼-½ cup of mixture and add desired toppings

Different Versions:

To Make A Superfood Chocolate Version -- add in ¼ cup cacao powder to the base (+ 2-3 drops pure therapeutic grade peppermint essential oil for a chocolate chip mint option!)

To Make An Anti-Inflammatory Golden Turmeric Version -- add in in 2 tsp turmeric, 1 tsp cinnamon, ½ tsp ginger and ⅛ tsp black pepper to the base

To Make A Stress-Reducing Lavender Version -- add in 2-3 drops pure therapeutic grade lavender essential oil to the base

To Make A Clarity & Energy Boosting Matcha Version -- add in 2 tsp matcha powder to the base

To Make A Detoxifying + Digestion-Boosting Mint Version -- add in 2 tsp spirulina or chlorella + 2-3 drops peppermint essential oil

To Balance Hormones + Boost Mood -- try adding in 1 tsp of maca, ashwaganda, reishi, tocos or mesquite powder to the base

To Beautify Hair, Skin + Nails -- add 2 scoops collagen powder to the base

Try These Parfait Toppings:

Shredded coconut or toasted coconut flakes

A drizzle of nut or seed butter (this chocolate hazelnut one is an absolute fave)

Fresh berries or fruit (right now blackberries, raspberries, blueberries and figs are prime!)

Or a berry jam

Chopped nuts (pistachios, hazelnuts, almonds, cashews, macadamias) or more seeds (pumpkin, hemp, etc)

Unsweetened, full-fat coconut yogurt

A tiny drizzle of maple syrup or raw honey

Sprinkle of cinnamon, sea salt, turmeric, cacao, cacao nibs or spirulina powder

Sliced avocado (sounds weird but actually tastes good with nut butter and banana)

A clean, refined sugar-free granola topping like Purely Elizabeth or Wildway Grain-Free Granola

Bee Pollen

Herbs like fresh mint or basil

Lauren's Personal Fave Flavor Combos:

Chocolate Base + Raspberries & Strawberries + Coconut Yogurt + Cacao Nibs

Vanilla Base + Blackberries & Blueberries + Chocolate Hazelnut Butter + Coconut Flakes

Matcha Base + Strawberries + Chopped Pistachios + Coconut Yogurt + Drizzle of Honey

Chocolate Peppermint Base + Coconut Yogurt + Fresh Mint + Cacao Nibs

Collagen Base + Sliced Bananas + Cinnamon + Sea Salt + Almond or Cashew Butter + Granola

Turmeric Base + Coconut Yogurt + Papaya & Pineapple + Bee Pollen + Cinnamon

Preparation

